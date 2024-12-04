Breaking News
Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC announces special packages and unique spiritual experience, check details

Updated on: 04 December,2024 05:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Along with the Tent City, IRCTC has curated a variety of travel packages to explore the Mahakumbh 2025, including rail tours, air packages, the IRCTC said

Kumbh Mela. File Pic/AFP

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has officially opened bookings for the Mahakumbh 2025.


Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh promises a unique spiritual experience during the Mahakumbh this year which is set to take place in January and February 2025.


An official statement said that the well-equipped tents are available in two categories, with prices. The Tent City will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including medical support, round-the-clock security, high-end dining experiences, and easy access to the Bathing Ghats and key attractions in Prayagraj.


Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC - West Zone said , “Our tents offer unparalleled comfort and convenience, ensuring a memorable experience during the Mahakumbh. With top-class catering, well-maintained facilities, and expert hospitality, we aim to provide an enriching spiritual journey for all our guests."

Along with the Tent City, IRCTC has curated a variety of travel packages to explore the Mahakumbh, including rail tours, air packages, and the Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra. These tours will take participants to key spiritual destinations such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and more.

Key IRCTC Mahakumbh Packages:

Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra

Duration: 07 Nights/08 Days

Route: Pune – Varanasi – Prayagraj – Ayodhya – Pune

Boarding Points: Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nasik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval
Pricing:

Economy (SL-500): Rs. 22,940

Standard (3AC-200): Rs. 32,440

Comfort (2AC-50): Rs. 40,130

Revenue Estimate: Rs. 1.59 cr 

Domestic Air Package - Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya (5N/6D Ex Mumbai)

Tour Dates: 19.01.2025 to 24.01.2025 and 24.02.2025 to 01.03.2025

Tour Itinerary: 3 Nights in Varanasi, 1 Night in Prayagraj, 1 Night in Ayodhya

Rail Tour Packages

Varanasi, Prayagraj & Ayodhya Ex ADI (7N/8D) (WAR019), train no. 19167/68

Classes: 3AC-8, SL-8

Day: Saturday

Ayodhya & Varanasi Ex NGP (5N/6D) (WMR181), train no. 12791/22614

Classes: 2AC-6, 3AC-16

