Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC announces special packages and unique spiritual experience, check details

Along with the Tent City, IRCTC has curated a variety of travel packages to explore the Mahakumbh 2025, including rail tours, air packages, the IRCTC said
Kumbh Mela. File Pic/AFP
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has officially opened bookings for the Mahakumbh 2025.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh promises a unique spiritual experience during the Mahakumbh this year which is set to take place in January and February 2025.
An official statement said that the well-equipped tents are available in two categories, with prices. The Tent City will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including medical support, round-the-clock security, high-end dining experiences, and easy access to the Bathing Ghats and key attractions in Prayagraj.
Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC - West Zone said , “Our tents offer unparalleled comfort and convenience, ensuring a memorable experience during the Mahakumbh. With top-class catering, well-maintained facilities, and expert hospitality, we aim to provide an enriching spiritual journey for all our guests."
Along with the Tent City, IRCTC has curated a variety of travel packages to explore the Mahakumbh, including rail tours, air packages, and the Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra. These tours will take participants to key spiritual destinations such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and more.
Key IRCTC Mahakumbh Packages:
Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra
Duration: 07 Nights/08 Days
Route: Pune – Varanasi – Prayagraj – Ayodhya – Pune
Boarding Points: Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nasik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval
Pricing:
Economy (SL-500): Rs. 22,940
Standard (3AC-200): Rs. 32,440
Comfort (2AC-50): Rs. 40,130
Revenue Estimate: Rs. 1.59 cr
Domestic Air Package - Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya (5N/6D Ex Mumbai)
Tour Dates: 19.01.2025 to 24.01.2025 and 24.02.2025 to 01.03.2025
Tour Itinerary: 3 Nights in Varanasi, 1 Night in Prayagraj, 1 Night in Ayodhya
Rail Tour Packages
Varanasi, Prayagraj & Ayodhya Ex ADI (7N/8D) (WAR019), train no. 19167/68
Classes: 3AC-8, SL-8
Day: Saturday
Ayodhya & Varanasi Ex NGP (5N/6D) (WMR181), train no. 12791/22614
Classes: 2AC-6, 3AC-16