Renowned singers and composers such as Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Bhardwaj, Richa Sharma, Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal will perform during the grand event

Kumbh Mela (File Pic)

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will see crores of devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam. Interestingly, a bevvy of star power and fine artists from the B-Town are set to turn the event into a dazzling spectacle.

Devotees at the Maha Kumbh will be treated to mesmerising performances by some of Bollywood’s finest artists.

Renowned singers and composers such as Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Bhardwaj, Richa Sharma, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shreya Ghoshal will perform during the grand event. These performances, taking place at the specially built Ganga Pandal in the fair area, will elevate the spiritual atmosphere of the Mahakumbh, making it not only a religious event but also a cultural spectacle for the attendees.

The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, will organise the entire event.

According to the proposed plan, performances by these stars will be held in the Ganga Pandal, located in the fair area, with an audience capacity of about 10,000 people. The performances will be scheduled from 4 PM to 8 PM. While Maha Kumbh officially begins on January 13, the devotional and cultural performances will start on January 10.

As per the schedule, famous singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan will perform on January 10 while renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi will enchant the audience with her performances on January 11. Singer Kailasa Kher, known for his devotional songs, will perform on January 18, and on January 19, Sonu Nigam may captivate the devotees with his magical voice.

Other artists performing include folk singer Maithili Thakur on January 20, Kavita Paudwal on January 31, Vishal Bhardwaj on February 1, Richa Sharma on February 2, Jubin Nautiyal on February 8, Rasika Shekhar on February 10, Hansraj Raghuwanshi on February 14, and Shreya Ghoshal on February 24.

These stars will bring a soulful blend of spirituality and devotion through their performances, enriching the cultural experience of Maha Kumbh.

