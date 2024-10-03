Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > Digital Kumbh Museum to be set up in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Digital Kumbh Museum to be set up in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Updated on: 03 October,2024 11:05 AM IST  |  Prayagraj
PTI |

Top

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to build a 'Digital Kumbh Museum' in Prayagraj ahead of the Mahakumbh next year, a minister said on Thursday

Digital Kumbh Museum to be set up in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela (File Pic)

Listen to this article
Digital Kumbh Museum to be set up in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh 2025
x
00:00

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to build a 'Digital Kumbh Museum' in Prayagraj ahead of the Mahakumbh next year, a minister said on Thursday.


The Tourism Department will establish the museum for the devotees to digitally experience the 'Samudra Manthan' and learn about Kumbh, Mahakumbh, and other spiritual landmarks, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said.


The museum is slated to come up on Arail Road Naini near Shivalaya Park in Prayagraj.


The building, spread over an area of 10,000 square meters, will accommodate 2,000 to 2,500 visitors at a time. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 21.38 crore project, Rs 6 crore of which has already been disbursed, he said.

A gallery showcasing the 14 gems of Samudra Manthan will be created in the museum, he said.

The museum will carry information on Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain Kumbh, he said. 

Also Read: Kumbh ki kahaani, kumbh ki zubaani

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kumbh mela allahabad uttar pradesh culture travel news lifestyle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK