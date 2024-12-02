The decision, taken on Sunday, which led to the formation of the new Maha Kumbh Mela district, was made to streamline the management and administration of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth operations for the grand religious event scheduled for January 2025

In a landmark decision, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as a new district, reported news agency ANI.

The decision, taken on Sunday, which led to the formation of the new Maha Kumbh Mela district, was made to streamline the management and administration of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth operations for the grand religious event scheduled for January 2025.

The newly formed district will be known as Maha Kumbh Mela. This step has been taken to smoothly manage the special event of Kumbh Mela and conduct administrative work in a better manner.

"I, Ravindra Kumar Mandad, District Magistrate, in continuation of the instructions given in Government's letter No.-3966 / 9-1-2024-408057 dated 25.11.2024, exercising the powers conferred under Section 2 (th) of the Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Mela Authority, Prayagraj Act, 2017, hereby issue a notification to declare Mahakumbh Mela District for the organization of Mahakumbh 2025. The boundary of the Mahakumbh Mela District will be as follows. The area of the revenue villages and the entire parade area described in Annexure-I will be included in the Mahakumbh Mela District / Mela Area," the official order stated, reported ANI.

"In the Maha Kumbh Mela district / Mela area, the Mela Adhikari, Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj will have the powers of Executive Magistrate, District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate under Section-14 (1) and other relevant sections of the Indian Civil Defense Code, 2023 and all the powers of the District Magistrate under the said Code or any other law currently in force and will have the right to exercise all the powers of the Collector in all categories of cases and to perform all the functions of the Collector under Section-12 and other relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006 (as amended by the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code (Amendment) Act, 2016 (U.P. Act No. 4, 2016)) by appointing an Additional Collector in the said district. This order will come into force with immediate effect," the order read further, reported ANI.

It is worth noting that the upcoming Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh is expected to be a milestone in the promotion of Indian culture.

(With inputs from ANI)