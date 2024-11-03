Following the threat, the Mumbai Police, alongside the ATS, tracked down and detained the suspect involved

Yogi Adityanath/ File Photo

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman on charges of issuing a death threat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest was made with the support of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), reported ANI.

According to the report, the incident began when the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a threatening message on Saturday. The message reportedly stated that if CM Yogi Adityanath did not resign within ten days, he would be killed, referencing former MLA Baba Siddique.

According to police authorities, the threat was received from an unknown number and immediately raised security concerns, prompting swift action. Following the threat, the Mumbai Police, alongside the ATS, tracked down and detained the suspect involved, the report further stated.

This is not the first time that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has received such threats. On 2 March this year, a chief constable at the security headquarters reported a bomb threat against the CM. At the time, an unidentified caller warned that the UP Chief Minister would be targeted with an explosive device before disconnecting the call.

The authorities have registered cases for both incidents and are continuing investigations.

Baba Siddique murder case

NCP leader Baba Siddique was fatally shot on October 12, 2024, near his son's office in Bandra, Mumbai. The 66-year-old leader ultimately died from his injuries in the hospital. Siddique's murder has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, exposing mounting security worries as the state prepares for assembly elections. The police have arrested 15 people in connection with the assassination, including two alleged shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap, as well as several logistics backers. Investigations indicate possible links to organised crime, with stories implying the involvement of a gang commanded by Lawrence Bishnoi. Evidence suggests that the plan has been in motion since June 2024, with financial activities backing its implementation.

The attack has caused severe political and societal worries about safety, prompting strong reactions from officials across the country. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the event as a symbol of decreasing law and order in Maharashtra, while Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern for people's safety. Prior to his assassination, Siddique allegedly received a death threat, necessitating an increase in his security. However, doubts have been raised about the effectiveness of these safeguards, as the intruders apparently employed a smoke grenade to deceive his security detail before firing multiple bullets.