Mahakumbh 2025: Paying guest facility to be introduced in Prayagraj for devotees

As Uttar Pradesh prepares for the Maha Kumbh 2025, authorities are bracing for a massive influx of 40 crore devotees, both from across India and abroad.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is undertaking extensive preparations on the ground to ensure a smooth and memorable experience for the pilgrims.

One initiative for the massive fair that stands out is the introducing of the paying guest (PG) facility, encouraging local residents of Prayagraj to open their homes to devotees seeking affordable and simple accommodations with all the comforts of home.

This scheme aims to offer a warm, culturally immersive stay, relieving pilgrims from the high costs of hotels while providing them with quality facilities at reasonable rates.

Local residents interested in participating are being trained by the tourism department in hospitality, cleanliness, and best practices for interacting with guests.

Training modules cover everything from good behaviour to offering comfort and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for pilgrims.

To streamline the process, a toll-free helpline and a dedicated WhatsApp number have been set up to guide potential hosts through registration.

Currently, the tourism department has set a goal to establish the PG system in 2,000 local homes, with accommodations and food facilities available for devotees.

This number may expand, depending on demand. To register, homeowners simply need to submit a nominal fee of Rs 50 along with basic documentation, after which they will receive a verified license valid for three years.

The scheme promises not only to ease the accommodation crunch but also to provide a steady source of income for local families. Hosts are free to set their own rent rates, with no interference from the government.

The Maha Kumbh is a 45-day religious event that is held once in 12 years. Slated to begin on January 14, 2025, the Maha Kumbh is spread across 4,000 hectares along the river bank. The event is being conducted on an estimated budget of nearly Rs 6,382 crore, of which over Rs 5,600 crore has already been set aside for the event and related projects.

