Yogi government prioritises restoration of Prayagraj's historic temples ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government is focusing on restoring Prayagraj's historic temples. The restoration work is nearing completion, with key corridors and temples set to be ready for the event.

As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has prioritised the restoration of the historic temples of Prayagraj. The renovation work is nearing completion, according to the Additional Mela Officer for Mahakumbh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, underscored the importance of completing these projects in a timely manner during a recent review meeting of Mahakumbh preparations held in Lucknow.

Three key departments— the Tourism Department, Smart City, and the Prayagraj Development Authority—are working in close coordination to ensure that these restoration projects are completed swiftly.

According to Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional Mela Officer for Mahakumbh, “Preparations for Mahakumbh are progressing at full speed. The temple corridor and renovation work are also in their final stages. The Mela administration has prioritised both the faith and the comfort of all devotees and tourists attending Mahakumbh to ensure a memorable experience for them.”

The Tourism Department is overseeing 15 temple corridor and renovation projects, with 14 expected to be completed by November 15, and the final project set to be finished by November 30.

Among the key projects nearing completion are the Bhardwaj Corridor, Mankameshwar Temple Corridor, Dwadash Madhav Temple, Padila Mahadev Temple, Alop Shankari Temple, and nine other temples. These are significant sites of devotion and hold immense cultural value.

Meanwhile, the Smart City initiative is advancing three major projects, which are expected to be completed by November 15. These include the Akshayavat Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor, and Patalpuri Corridor.

Additionally, the Prayagraj Development Authority is finalising two more projects: the renovation of the Nagvasuki Temple, which is scheduled to be completed by November 30, and the Hanuman Temple Corridor, which is expected to be finished by December 10.

Millions of devotees are expected to bathe at the sacred Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. By visiting Prayagraj’s revered temples, pilgrims will pay homage to the Sanatan faith, as they have for centuries. According to ANI, the authorities aim to ensure that the spiritual experience for the devotees is not only devout but also comfortable and well-supported by the ongoing restoration efforts.

(With inputs from ANI)