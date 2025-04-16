The 36-year-old emphasised the crucial role of key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in India’s success overseas

Rohit Sharma (R) speaks with teammate Jasprit Bumrah during the first day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng Test series: Rohit Sharma eyes injury-free IPL run for Bumrah-Shami duo before England Tests x 00:00

India Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has expressed optimism about having a fully fit squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, set to begin in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the ongoing IPL 2025 season taking a physical toll on players due to its hectic travel and match schedule, Sharma underlined the significance of player workload management as India prepare for the high-stakes tour.

Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, he highlighted the unique physical challenges presented by the IPL, particularly its rigorous travel demands and condensed format. “We need some of these guys to be 100 per cent fit. We just have to make sure they come out of the IPL really well. This is the most challenging one - I know it's only four overs, but you play today, you travel tomorrow, and then you play again. That's the tough part, because you're travelling all across the country and playing so many games,” Sharma said.

The 36-year-old emphasised the crucial role of key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in India’s success overseas. With the English summer set to test the endurance and skill of bowlers, Sharma stressed the importance of both players remaining injury-free. “I hope that these two guys, along with the others, finish the IPL without any concerns. If we have a fully fit team going to England, we'll have a great series there,” he added.

He also acknowledged the overall intensity of modern international cricket, recognising the constant pressure players face with packed calendars and high expectations. “The kind of cricket these guys are playing these days - it's going to be a good challenge for us,” he remarked.

India vs England Test series at a glance

India’s last Test series win in England dates back to 2007, when Rahul Dravid led the side to a 1-0 triumph. More recently, India’s 2022 tour of England ended in a 2-2 draw. After initially leading 2-1 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, the team played a rescheduled fifth Test under Jasprit Bumrah, which England won at Edgbaston.

The much-anticipated series will commence on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. Sharma, a cornerstone of India’s batting unit, remains the country’s highest scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC) era, amassing 2,716 runs in 40 matches at an average of 41.15, including nine centuries and eight fifties.