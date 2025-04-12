Fast forward to the IPL 2025 season, Dravid is now mentoring Rajasthan Royals, while Kohli continues to be the pillar of RCB’s batting unit

Photo: Screengrab/@rajasthanroyals/X

Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli shared a warm embrace ahead of the high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The duo share a rich legacy, having played pivotal roles in India’s winning campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, held in the West Indies and USA. Dravid, who served as the head coach, and Kohli, one of India’s key performers, were instrumental in leading the Men in Blue to glory. In the final at Kensington Oval in Barbados, India defeated South Africa to lift the coveted title. Following the historic win, Dravid stepped down as coach and was succeeded by Gautam Gambhir, while Kohli bid farewell to T20Is, announcing his retirement from the shortest format.

Fast forward to the IPL 2025 season, Dravid is now mentoring Rajasthan Royals, while Kohli continues to be the pillar of RCB’s batting unit. The two icons were seen catching up before the match, sharing smiles, laughter, and a visible bond of mutual respect. "Whether you’re a young one or number 18, pehle toh Rahul bhai se hi milna hai (Whether you're a youngster or even the legendary No. 18, the first thing is to meet Rahul bhai)," read the caption of the video posted by Rajasthan Royals on their X account. Watch the video below:

Whether you’re a young one or number 18, pehle toh Rahul bhai se hi milna hai 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/sfXARNYM4u — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2025

RR vs RCB: At a glance

On the field, RCB will enter the contest with momentum on their side. Despite struggling at home with two back-to-back losses, they have bounced back in style with three consecutive away victories. Currently fifth on the points table with six points from five games and a healthy net run rate of +0.539, Faf du Plessis and Co. will aim to extend their winning streak.

The Royals, meanwhile, are in desperate need of a turnaround. With just two wins in five games, they sit at seventh position. Their recent outing ended in a heavy 58-run loss to Gujarat Titans. Despite a valiant 52 off 32 balls from Shimron Hetmyer, the Royals were bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs while chasing 218.