MCA names Wankhede Stadium stands after Rohit Sharma, Ajit Wadekar & Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 15 April,2025 10:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

In a significant move to honour cricketing excellence and administrative legacy, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced the renaming of three stands at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.


The newly designated stands will now carry the names of India’s current Test captain Rohit Sharma, former Indian skipper Ajit Wadekar, and veteran cricket administrator and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar.



The decision was officially ratified during the MCA’s Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, underscoring the association’s commitment to recognising contributions made by Mumbai’s cricketing legends, both on and off the field.

As per the resolution passed during the meeting, Level Three of the Divecha Pavilion will henceforth be known as the Rohit Sharma Stand, acknowledging the achievements of the local boy who rose through the ranks to lead the Indian Test team. Sharma, one of modern cricket’s most accomplished batsmen, has long been associated with Mumbai cricket and is considered a product of the city’s storied cricketing ecosystem.

The Grand Stand Level 3 will be named in honor of Sharad Pawar, who served as the president of both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). Pawar has played a pivotal role in shaping Indian cricket’s administrative structure and played a key role in modernizing the game in the country.

Meanwhile, Grand Stand Level 4 will be dedicated to Ajit Wadekar, who captained India to historic series victories against the West Indies and England in 1971 — feats that marked a turning point in Indian cricket’s international journey. Wadekar represented India in 37 Test matches and two One Day Internationals between 1966 and 1974. His contribution to Indian cricket remains legendary. He passed away in August 2018 at the age of 77.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA president Ajinkya Naik expressed the association’s vision behind the tribute. “Today’s decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future,” he said.

