As Chennai Super Kings gear up to host Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk on Monday, the five-time champions find themselves in unfamiliar territory, battling both form and fitness concerns in IPL 2025. In a season marred by inconsistency and injury setbacks, CSK will be hoping to turn the tide and reclaim their dominance at home.

A significant blow came with the injury to regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. With the leadership reins once again falling to MS Dhoni, the franchise faces a crucial phase where every match could define their playoff hopes. The big question now remains: who will fill the void left by Gaikwad at the top of the order?

Amid speculation, Prithvi Shaw emerged as a potential replacement. However, recent developments suggest a surprise move by the CSK management. According to a report from Cricbuzz, the franchise has signed 17-year-old Mumbai prodigy Ayush Mhatre, who is set to join the squad and could feature in the playing XI soon.

Mhatre has been on CSK’s radar since the IPL 2025 mega auction, where he went unsold at a base price of INR 30 lakh. Despite this, insiders revealed that CSK had considered bidding for him, indicating their interest in his potential. With the franchise’s current struggles, the management has decided to take a bold leap by investing in youth.

Expected to join the team ahead of their April 20 clash against Mumbai Indians, Mhatre brings a fresh, fearless approach. A right-handed opener who also offers handy off-spin, he made waves during the U19 Asia Cup 2024, scoring 176 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 135.28 and an average of 44.

In domestic cricket, he’s equally promising. Mhatre has amassed 504 runs in 16 first-class innings, including two centuries, and boasts a remarkable average of 65.42 in List A cricket across seven matches.

For CSK, Mhatre represents both a strategic shift and a hope for revival. As the team looks to bounce back at Chepauk, fans will be eager to see if this teenage sensation can help script a turnaround in the remainder of the season.