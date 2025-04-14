Despite their poor form, Chennai seem reluctant to hit the panic button just yet

MS Dhoni with team after fall of a wicket (Photo: iplt20/BCCI)

IPL 2025: Will MS Dhoni ring the changes? CSK's expected XI against LSG analysed

Chennai Super Kings find themselves in unfamiliar territory this IPL 2025 season, languishing at the bottom of the points table after a string of underwhelming performances. As they gear up to face Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, the spotlight is firmly on MS Dhoni and the think tank. Will they opt for stability, or is it time for bold changes?

Despite their poor form, Chennai seem reluctant to hit the panic button just yet. The team’s management, led by head coach Stephen Fleming and batting coach Michael Hussey, continues to express faith in the existing squad. The upcoming fixture presents a unique challenge, CSK have never won at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, a venue that typically produces higher-scoring games compared to their home ground Chepauk.

One of the glaring concerns has been CSK’s batting strike rate. With an overall team strike rate of 124.23, the lowest in the tournament, and a top-order strike rate of 128.43, they remain the only side yet to cross the 130-mark. Despite this, it appears unlikely that youngsters such as Shaik Rasheed, C. Andre Siddarth, or Vansh Bedi will be handed their IPL debuts.

Hussey emphasised the importance of timing when it comes to introducing fresh talent. “With regards to blooding youngsters, we want to pick guys when they're ready to perform as well. We've got some very good players that are waiting for their chance. No question about that,” he stated in the post-match conference following their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Instead, CSK may look to shuffle their batting order in a bid to spark momentum. A potential move could see all-rounder Sam Curran promoted to open the innings in place of Devon Conway, though this remains speculative.

The bowling department, too, has struggled for consistency. While Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad have shown promise, the seasoned duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have claimed just seven wickets in over 33 overs combined.

CSK's probable XI vs LSG

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad

Impact Players: Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti