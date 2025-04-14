Having won just one of their six games, time is running out for the five-time champions who are going through their worst phase in IPL history

CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Pic/PTI

Chennai Super Kings’ fans are perennially optimistic and back their team to the hilt even if they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Only if that confidence could filter down to the players, things could still get better for them.

Having won just one of their six games, time is running out for the five-time champions who are going through their worst phase in IPL history.

There is some hope that MS Dhoni, who took over the captaincy after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured, can still turn things around with his astute leadership.

Though on his return as captain after two seasons, Dhoni could not end the losing streak, going down to KKR at home on Friday, there is still a belief—some may even call it a myth—that MSD can work a miracle even at this stage.

Next up, CSK are up against a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana stadium here on Monday, which is virtually a must-win game as they nurture the notion of climbing gradually from the last spot to be among the top four so that they make it to the Playoffs.

But surely CSK are not going to look that far, and will take one game at a time. It’s going to be a challenging task for them on Monday as the hosts have prepared a sluggish red soil pitch in the hope that the struggling CSK batters will not get any respite on a surface where stroke-making will not be that easy.

But then this tactic could boomerang as LSG have won two matches at home on black soil pitches, but have lost their only red soil game this season to Punjab Kings.