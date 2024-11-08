The Sanjay Patil-led selection committee left Shaw out of the 16-member team picked for their third league match against Tripura

Prithvi Shaw trains at the MCA ground in BKC. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Prithvi Shaw's fitness work in progress x 00:00

Mumbai's promising opener Prithvi Shaw, 24, who lost his place in the Ranji Trophy squad after the Maharashtra game last month, looked determined to get his fitness back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer makes strong statement with double ton

When Mumbai were fielding against Odisha in the afternoon session in their Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match on Day Two at MCA-BKC ground on Thursday, Shaw was seen utilising his time by running on a track near the ground. He spent over half an hour doing sprints and running drills under the observation of Mumbai Cricket Association’s trainer Amogh Pandit.

He was even seen acknowledging Mumbai players who were fielding near the boundary ropes. The Sanjay Patil-led selection committee left Shaw out of the 16-member team picked for their third league match against Tripura.