Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy 2024 25 Little overweight disciplinary issues Prithvi Shaws omission from Mumbai squad involves factors beyond just fitness

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 | 'Little overweight, disciplinary issues': Prithvi Shaw's omission from Mumbai squad involves factors beyond just fitness

Updated on: 22 October,2024 01:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The right-handed opening batter, who has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India, seems to have run into trouble

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 | 'Little overweight, disciplinary issues': Prithvi Shaw's omission from Mumbai squad involves factors beyond just fitness

Prithvi Shaw (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 | 'Little overweight, disciplinary issues': Prithvi Shaw's omission from Mumbai squad involves factors beyond just fitness
x
00:00

Top-order batter Prithvi Shaw has been left out of the Mumbai squad for their next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Tripura owing to fitness and disciplinary issues.


The match is scheduled to be played in Agartala from October 26 to 29.


The right-handed opening batter, who has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India, seems to have run into trouble.


"We discussed him [Shaw] with the coaches and the selection committee and decided to give him a break along with a programme to improve his fitness. His fitness is affecting his form. He needs to work on that. He should improve his fitness to make a comeback to the team,” MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap told mid-day on Monday.

It is reliably learnt that the 24-year-old does not regularly attend the team's training sessions and has also appeared a 'little overweight'.

"You have to look at his fitness and his running when he is on the field. The MCA has a rich history and there cannot be exceptions for a certain player," an official from Mumbai Cricket Association told PTI.

Also Read: From prodigal talent to fitness issues: Prithvi Shaw’s rise and falling apart

Besides, Shaw's habitual lateness to net sessions has become a significant concern for the MCA. A Cricbuzz report indicated that the 24-year-old opener does not approach these sessions with the seriousness they require and is often irregular in his attendance.

Shaw's form has been a concern given that he has scores of 7, 12, 1 and 39 not out in the two rounds of Ranji Trophy. The decision to drop him has been taken by the Mumbai senior men's selection panel owing to his fitness and 'general conduct'.

The Mumbai selectors have named 29-year-old left-handed opening batter Akhil Herwadkar as replacement. Herwadkar has played 41 first-class matches and averages 36.51 with seven centuries and 10 fifties.

Also, middle-order mainstay and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been rested from the Mumbai squad. Suryakumar scored seven in his only outing for Mumbai in their nine-wicket win over Maharashtra. 

Mumbai's Ranji 2024-25 squad

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Juned Khan, Royston Dias

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prithvi shaw Ranji Trophy 2024-25 ranji trophy mumbai ranji team cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK