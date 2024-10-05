"He is a good addition to the Indian team": Suryakumar Yadav hails Mayank Yadav

“The series is a good chance for the youngsters. Mayank has that X-factor and others as well. I have not played him in my nets thus far. But have seen his potential and the impact he can make,” said the skipper

Mayank Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav has been fast-tracked into the national team and is expected to make his debut in the series against Bangladesh. Suryakumar did not play him in the nets here but like everyone else he was impressed with his sensational IPL debut earlier this year.

“The series is a good chance for the youngsters. Mayank has that X-factor and others as well. I have not played him in my nets thus far. But have seen his potential and the impact he can make,” said the skipper.

Will he make his debut on Sunday?

“We were discussing the team just now. If you asked me 10 minutes later I would have told you whether he would play or not. But surely he has that extra pace. Need to manage him properly. There is a lot of cricket going on both international and domestic circuit,” said Surya.

“He is a good addition to the Indian team,” he said referring to Mayank who has not played since suffering a side strain in the IPL back in April. “He is doing his fitness [drills] as well,” added the skipper.

Tilak replaces injured Dube

All-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting Sunday owing to a recently resurfaced back injury. Mumbai Indians left-hander Tilak Varma has been recalled to the squad in place of Dube.

