"We need to keep moving on and picking ourselves up": Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues

India’s exciting batter Jemimah Rodrigues has said that the players are aware that they need to move on from Friday’s defeat to New Zealand. “Going forward, I think we need to have the right approach because the tournament is not over. We need to take some positives from this game and there is a lot of learning from it,” Rodrigues said on Friday.

“This is a World Cup and we need to keep moving on and picking ourselves up — we can’t stay stuck on this game,” she added.

The Indian fielders dropped some easy catches, the most notable being a simple lob that wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh made a mess of. There were some misfields too which gifted the Kiwis some bonus runs. While it has been said that the Indian fielding has improved and the fitness standards high, it had been claimed that by utilising a psychologist, the mental strength aspect had improved a lot. But the moment the players came under the pump, they wilted under pressure.

After the match captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: “We didn’t play our best cricket. We know every game is important. We created chances, but we were not able to avail of those chances. They played better cricket than us, no doubt about that.”