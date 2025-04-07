Allu Arjun's filmography is much larger than just Pushpa; the actor has done films that have been hailed by many. On his birthday, here are his top 5 films, apart from Pushpa

Allu Arjun is surely one of the biggest stars in the country right now, and thanks to Pushpa, he is the star of the masses. At this point, every other person knows who Allu Arjun is, and we will not be surprised if it is only because of Pushpa. But Allu Arjun's filmography is much larger than just Pushpa. As Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday, here's a list of 5 films apart from Pushpa that you can watch to explore his other good films:

Arya (2004)

Allu Arjun's first big film came with the 2004 film Arya. In the movie, Allu aces the role of a college-going student who falls in love with a girl who is already dating someone else. The movie combines comic timing, emotional drama, and energetic performances along with some peppy dance numbers. Directed by Sukumar, this film became a milestone hit and a stepping stone for Allu Arjun.

Vedam (2010)

With Vedam, Allu Arjun explored yet another side of him with multiple parallel storylines. The Pushpa star played a slum-dwelling dreamer posing as a rich man to woo a wealthy girl. It addressed several issues. Directed by Krish, Vedam is considered a landmark in Telugu cinema for its narrative style and realism, and it portrayed Allu Arjun as someone who is more than just about his good looks.

Sarrainodu (2016)

Action has been Allu Arjun's strong suit, and Sarrainodu is the classic example. In the movie, Allu Arjun plays Gana, a former army man turned vigilante who takes on corrupt politicians and criminals. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Sarrainodu came as a full-power package for the audience, and with its mass appeal and larger-than-life portrayal, it became one of Allu Arjun's most cherished films of all time.

S/O Satyamurthy (2015)

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, S/O Satyamurthy stars Allu Arjun as Viraj Anand, a rich young man who loses his father and inherits not wealth but values. This film has Allu Arjun as a man of morals who battles every challenge that comes his way in the most dignified manner, while keeping his father's principles in mind.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

One of the biggest blockbusters that Allu Arjun gave before Pushpa, this film stars him as Bantu, a middle-class man who later discovers he was switched at birth with a rich heir. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is a proper roller coaster that makes you feel all the emotions, and this film gave one of the biggest chartbuster songs of all time with “Butta Bomma.”