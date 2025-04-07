MI's only win so far came last week over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede, and they would need an encore

Virat Kohli (Pic: iplt20/bcci)

Mumbai Indians will be hoping to turn their season around when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, and they have just the boost they need, the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. After losing three of their first four games in the IPL 2025 season, the Paltans are in desperate need of a resurgence, and Bumrah's comeback could be the catalyst.

With three defeats in four games marking yet another poor start for the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians are grappling with batting woes. Only two MI batters have hit half-centuries so far in four matches, Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton. Among all the 10 IPL teams, this is the least number of contributions in terms of fifties per batter. Scoring fifties has always been tough in T20 cricket, but IPL teams have increasingly moved towards being top-heavy with their best batters getting most overs to bat.

For the visiting Royal Challengers, it would be an opportunity to exploit MI's batting frailties and pile up further pressure on their opponents. Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold as he began this IPL with 59 not out against KKR but since then has struggled.

But RCB have enough firepower in their ranks to keep pushing for bigger totals, with Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal providing fireworks and skipper Rajat Patidar the necessary cushion if things are going against them.

RCB are placed at third position in the points table and would be keen to bounce back from their loss to Gujarat Titans in their last outing.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 live updates: Teams

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 live updates: Toss update

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 live updates: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 live updates: Match begins!

Krunal brought the curtains down in style, snaring three wickets in the final over to crush Mumbai's hopes. Naman Dhir fought valiantly, swinging for the fences, but it was Bengaluru’s night to celebrate as Rajat Patidar had the last laugh, sealing a thrilling 12-run win at the Wankhede

MI: 209/9 (20)

Just when MI looked in control, RCB claw their way back into the contest by removing Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya in a dramatic twist. With 19 needed off the final over, Mitchell Santner and Naman Dhir are at the crease.

MI: 203/6 (19)

Hardik Pandya unleashes carnage, dispatching RCB bowlers to all corners of the ground. Tilak Varma offers steady support with a classy knock of his own. With both batters in full flow, Mumbai Indians charge ahead in the chase.

MI: 157/4 (15)

Yash Dayal delivers a major setback to MI by dismissing the in-form Suryakumar Yadav with a clever slower ball, brilliantly caught by Livingstone. Hardik Pandya walks in to join Tilak Varma as the chase enters a tense phase.

MI: 99/4 (12)

Earlier, Krunal Pandya had turned the tide for RCB by removing the dangerous Will Jacks, tightening the screws on Mumbai's chase. Tilak Varma stepped in to partner SKY, but the run pursuit continues to get trickier.

MI: 84/3 (10)

Yash Dayal provided Royal Challengers Bengaluru with an early breakthrough, knocking over Rohit Sharma in the second over with a beauty that rattled the stumps. The Mumbai Indians skipper walks back after a brisk start.

Will Jacks now joins Ryan Rickelton at the crease as MI continue their pursuit of the steep 222-run target.

MI 25-1 (2)

Patidar falls for a well-made 52, thanks to a sensational effort from wicketkeeper-batter Rickelton, who sprinted back and executed a full-stretch dive to complete a stunning catch.

RCB 213-5 (19)

Patidar brought up a blazing half-century in style, smashing a six off Pandya. The RCB captain reached his fifty in just 25 balls and raised his bat to acknowledge the roaring Wankhede crowd

RCB 192-4 (17)

Pandya delivered a massive blow to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by dismissing both Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone in the same over, turning the tide in MI's favour. With two key wickets falling in quick succession, Jitesh Sharma now joins Rajat Patidar at the crease

RCB 151/4 (15)

Virat Kohli brings up his fifty in style, launching Vignesh Puthur for a towering six. However, Mumbai Indians found a much-needed breakthrough soon after, as Puthur bounced back to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal, ending a dominant 91-run partnership and offering a sigh of relief to the home side.

RCB 95-2 (9)

Virat Kohli is finding boundaries with ease, while Devdutt Padikkal is complementing him with some elegant strokeplay of his own. The duo has accelerated the scoring and powered RCB to a strong 73/1 at the end of the powerplay.

RCB 73/1 (6)

Boult responds in style after being hit for a boundary, knocking over RCB opener Phil Salt in the very first over of the match.

RCB: 4-1 (0.2)

Trent Boult with the new ball for Mumbai Indians as the speedster starts off against RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli.