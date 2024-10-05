"Spinner plays a very crucial role in the Indian team. Radha Yadav is an experienced player when it comes to the World Cup, but there should be one left-arm bowler in the team who can help you get the wickets and put pressure on the opponent team in the first six overs", Poonam Yadav

Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic: File Pic)

Team India started their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a defeat against New Zealand. The side lost their opening match by 58 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan.

Speaking about the loss, former Team India cricketer Poonam Yadav said, "When you lose your first match, as an Indian, you always bounce back. This defeat will help the Indian team to learn a lot. One match cannot define anything but from here on, you need to play further matches by keeping in mind the net run rate.

The India vs Pakistan match has always been a high-voltage clash where fans from both countries pour their emotions to the fullest. In India's first match, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came to bat at number three. Her innings did not last longer as she departed on a score of just 15 runs. Additionally, openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma were shown the dugout path early in the match.

Ahead of their next match against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, despite returning early in the previous match, India's premier batswoman Smriti Mandhana will have a huge responsibility. She is the leading run-scorer from the group of active Indian players against Pakistan.

Ahead of the much-anticipated match against Pakistan, when asked about the importance of the match and whether there be any changes in the side, "Spinner plays a very crucial role in the Indian team. Radha Yadav is an experienced player when it comes to the World Cup, but there should be one left-arm bowler in the team who can help you get the wickets and put pressure on the opponent team in the first six overs. With Shreyank Patil already in the side, who is an off-spinner, you can think of adding a left-arm bowler", said Yadav.

When asked about one player in the women's side who can play the anchor role like how Virat Kohli played for the men's team in the finals, Poonam Yadav said, "Yes you need experience in the team because it's a big tournament. I think there seemed a lack of experience on the bowling side, but if you have snapped wickets in WPL, then you have a considerable amount of experience for the international level. But yes, there is a lack of experience."

"I would like Jemimah to bat at number three because initially there are two fielders outside the circle. So she has the ability to take advantage of that field. Also, Jemi should bat at number three and not Harman, because Harman can smash big hits later. I think this could be suitable for our team", Poonam Yadav spoke on Team India's batting position.

On the other hand, Pakistan will enter the clash after securing a victory against Sri Lanka in their previous match. With this win, the "Green Shirts" made their intentions very clear that they are not going to be a side which would be easy to dominate.

Earlier in the year, Team India fell short against Sri Lanka to claim the Women's Asia Cup final. The Lankans on the other hand, have faced a defeat by 31 runs against Pakistan. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 has so far resulted in unexpected victories and losses.

Team India's further clashes will be against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. These matches will be crucial from India's perspective as the side lost their opening match of the mega event.

Also, the "Women in Blue" lost the match against the Kiwis by a 58-run margin. This could be another concern for the Indian team if the qualification chances need to be dependent on other teams' net run rate.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match is all set to begin at 3.30 PM at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6.