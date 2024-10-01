After the match, Virat Kohli was seen walking towards the Bangladesh team and handing over the bat to the visitor's star player. Shakib Al Hasan also featured in 71 IPL matches. He represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli (Pic: X)

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli gifted one of his signed bats to soon-to-be-retired star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the completion of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh.

Earlier, Shakib AL Hasan, who played his last overseas Test here, has already made it clear that he wouldn't play the home series against South Africa unless the current caretaker government in Bangladesh can ensure his smooth passage out of the country.

After the match, Virat Kohli was seen walking towards the Bangladesh team and handing over the bat to the visitor's star player.

The duo was seen exchanging pleasantries and sharing a laugh as Shakib Al Hasan did a bit of shadow-driving with the willow.

Shakib Al Hasan also featured in 71 IPL matches. He represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Currently, Shakib is facing a murder charge back home levelled against him during the civil unrest that led to former PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Shakib was a member of parliament from Hasina's party the Awami League.

The current regime in Bangladesh is not too keen on giving a farewell to Shakib with the current Bangladesh Cricket Board president Farukh Ahmed, saying that his organisation was not a security agency.

In such a scenario, Kanpur could well end up being Shakib's 71st and last Test match. He is supposed to retire completely from international cricket after the Champions Trophy next year. Shakib currently resides in the USA.

In the two-match Test series against Bangladesh Team India registered a clean sweep by 2-0. In the first test, the hosts secured a victory by 280 runs, followed by the win in the second Test by seven wickets. India's star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin won the "Player of the Series" award for his crucial contributions across both Tests.

