The outright victory consolidated India's pole position in the ICC World Test Championship Table (WTC) with 74.24 percentage points

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: X)

Ravichandran Ashwin drew first blood, Ravindra Jadeja ripped the heart out while Jasprit Bumrah put the final nail in Bangladesh's coffin as India routed the visitors by seven wickets in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test to complete a record-extending 18th series win at home on Tuesday.

It was one of the most exhilarating performances by the Indian team despite losing more than 200 overs of play with two days of complete wash-out. The outright victory consolidated India's pole position in the ICC World Test Championship Table (WTC) with 74.24 percentage points.

Bangladesh needed a resolute fightback on the final day to salvage a draw but they collapsed to 146 after resuming the day 26 for two. Bumrah (3/17 in 10 overs), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/50 in 15 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/34 in 10 overs) shared a bulk of the spoils.

India scored the required 95 runs in 17.2 overs with 'Player Of The Match' Yashasvi Jaiswal (51) scoring his second fifty of the match.

The win holds significant implications for India, reinforcing their lead at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Prior to this triumph, India required four wins from their remaining Test matches to secure a place in the final for a third consecutive time. Having reached the finals in 2021 and 2023, India unfortunately fell short on both occasions.

With the recent win in Kanpur, India are now only four wins away from competing in the summit clash once again. Their current point percentage stands at an impressive 74.24%, placing them ahead of Australia (62.50%) and Sri Lanka (55.56%), who occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

Conversely, Bangladesh, which was positioned fifth prior to the second Test, has now dropped to seventh following this defeat.

England, South Africa, and New Zealand currently rank fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. Looking ahead, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series before heading to Australia for a five-match series.