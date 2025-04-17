Breaking News
Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Zeenat Aman’s The Royals to release on THIS date

Updated on: 17 April,2025 09:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Today, the makers dropped a romantic poster featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter to announce the release date of The Royals

Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Zeenat Aman’s The Royals to release on THIS date

In pic: Ishaan and Bhumi

Since the release of the much-anticipated trailer of The Royals, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and Zeenat Aman among others, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to know the release date of the multistarrer drama. And now, the wait is over. The makers have dropped the release date of the much-anticipated drama today, on April 17.



 
 
 
 
 
The Royals will premiere on May 9, only on Netflix. Today, in a collaboration post, the makers dropped a romantic poster featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter standing close to each other. The poster featured the release date of the series. While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari 👀 Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, a new Netflix series out 9 May, only on Netflix."

About The Royals' story

Once upon a time, in the vibrant city of Morpur, there lived a royal family with no riches of their own. Then comes a lady in shining armour who represents a world apart. Fixing the royal life becomes her only task. But managing Morpur Palace’s pauper prince seems tougher than said. When Rajkumar's polished world collides with Aam Kumari's grit, sparks fly, egos clash, and romance blooms for this unlikely match.

More about The Royals

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, The Royals is the brainchild of Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, known for their pop-culture-savvy, whip-smart storytelling. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring the stunning new on-screen couple: Bhumi Pednekar as the ambitious and feisty CEO of Work Potato, Sophia Shekhar, and Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh, a dashing party prince. The cast also includes  Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

The Royals promises a romantic escapade filled with unexpected twists, crackling chemistry, and just the right touch of “will they or won’t they?” While we may have left the energy of brat summer behind, this sizzling on-screen pair is ready to turn up the heat with their rambunctious energy.

