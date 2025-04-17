The police have also recovered Rs 2.84 lakh in foreign currency and Indian rupees, an official said

The first arrest in the drugs seizure case led the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police deeper into the supply chain, an official said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article MBVV Police seize drugs worth over Rs 22 crore in Thane; three held x 00:00

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have seized nearly drugs worth over Rs 22 crore, in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested three persons, including two foreign nationals, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip, the MBVV on April 15 arrested a woman, identified as Shabina Shaikh (42), and recovered 11.8 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 17.74 crore, from her, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal, as per the PTI.

"The first arrest led us deeper into the supply chain," ACP Ballal said.

Shaikh, in her interrogations, told the police that the drugs were supplied to her by a Nigerian national, identified as Andy Ubabudike Onyinse (45), living in Mira Road East. Police subsequently arrested him, recovering 2.608 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 3.9 crore, according to the PTI.

"Further questioning of the Nigerian national led us to another key player in the network. We arrested a 32-year-old woman from Cameroon, Christabel Enjei, residing in Vasai East, and recovered 433.2 grams of cocaine worth Rs 64.98 lakh from her possession," the official said.

Senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Branch Unit-1, Kashimira, said that they have also recovered Rs 2.84 lakh in foreign currency and Indian rupees.

"We are now investigating the larger network - where the contraband originated from and who the intended buyers were. More arrests are likely as the probe progresses," ACP Ballal added, the news agency reported.

Guinean passenger held with drugs worth Rs 21.78 crore at Mumbai airport

A Guinean woman passenger was held by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with drugs worth around Rs 21.78 crore at Mumbai airport, the officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said, on the basis of a specific intelligence, a Guinean lady passenger, arriving at Mumbai from Nairobi suspected to be carrying Narcotic drugs, was intercepted by the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit officers. On examination, three packets of white-coloured powder were found concealed in the checked-in luggage.

It said that based on the reasonable belief that the said white powder was a narcotic drug, it was tested using the NDPS Field Test Kit. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

The total weight of the recovered substance was found to be 2178 grams.

The approximate international market value of the seized cocaine is Rs 21.78 crore.

"The said drug packets were seized and passenger was arrested under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985," the officials said.

Further investigation is under progress, they said.

(with PTI inputs)