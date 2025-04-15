Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keep important papers carefully. This is a period of good luck and life going the way you want it to.

Cosmic tip: Genuinely forgive yourself and other people, vowing to live in the present.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Making enough time for your spouse or partner makes the relationship stronger. Positive news is on the way (about something you’ve wished for).

Cosmic tip: Learning from life’s lessons is an important education.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Discussing an issue with siblings (if any) bring all of you emotionally closer. This karmic cycle favours making new friends.

Cosmic tip: Learning to de-stress with a method is an excellent idea to be followed.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Friends come over for a late brunch (this is something you were looking forward to). There’s financial gain from a past investment.

Cosmic tip: Focusing on goals and working towards them is revealed.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Learning from mistakes and letting go of them is the best way to be. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from people who aren’t your well-wishers, though they appear to be different.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Younger singles who have coped with an estranged relationship might be tempted to have a reunion. A one day business trip is revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Accept good news with a grateful heart.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The boss may be in a stressed-out mood, so deal with each situation with kid gloves.

Cosmic tip: Stay within traditional saving methods even if tempted to take a gamble with something new.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be low key about business plans for now, keeping important information to yourself. A karmic cycle of changes show a gradual acceptance of excess work.

Cosmic tip: Learn to detach from a situation or person.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Several opportunities are apparent which appear to be small considerations, but will bloom when the time is right.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for what the Universe has offered and what karmas have enhanced life.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A court case, if any, ends soon. Be aware of small amounts of money missing.

Cosmic tip: Keep a good idea on hold for now as the time is not ripe for it to flourish.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Keep two points of view in mind when struggling to make up your mind about an issue. You can deal with it easily. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a dinner party today.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A not so good karmic cycle ends by 12 noon, after which you can expect life to move forward once more.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on keeping the relationship happy and mutually co-operative about issues.