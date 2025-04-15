Breaking News
Chahal turns game on its head as PBKS beat KKR in IPL nail-biter

Updated on: 15 April,2025 11:06 PM IST  |  Mullanpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Defending a modest total of 111, PBKS seemed headed for a heavy defeat as KKR cruised to 60 for 2 in just seven overs

Yuzvendra Chahal (Pic: iplt20/bcci)

In a dramatic turnaround at the IS Bindra Stadium, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a match-winning spell to guide Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a sensational 16-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.


Defending a modest total of 111, PBKS seemed headed for a heavy defeat as KKR cruised to 60 for 2 in just seven overs. However, Chahal turned the tide with a scintillating display of spin bowling, ripping through the middle order with figures of 4 for 28. His spell dismantled KKR's batting unit, which crumbled under pressure to be bowled out for 95 in just 15.1 overs, handing Punjab an unlikely yet exhilarating win.


Earlier, it was a forgettable outing with the bat for Punjab. After a promising start, where openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) gave them a steady platform, the innings unraveled dramatically. From 39 without loss, PBKS collapsed to 111 all out in 15.3 overs. The middle and lower order failed to withstand Kolkata’s bowling attack, led by Harshit Rana, who impressed with figures of 3 for 25. Spin twins Varun Chakravarthy (2 for 21) and Sunil Narine (2 for 14) ensured the hosts never recovered.


Chasing a modest total, KKR looked in control, especially with young Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchoring the innings with a composed 37. But once Chahal was introduced into the attack, the momentum shifted sharply. Supported by Marco Jansen’s sharp spell of 3 for 17 and Arshdeep Singh’s tight 1 for 11, Punjab mounted a relentless attack that saw Kolkata lose eight wickets for just 35 runs.

The 111-run total registered by PBKS was among the lowest by any team this season, yet it proved just enough in a contest where bowlers dominated proceedings. Chahal’s brilliance earned him the Player of the Match, as he proved once again why he remains one of the most lethal spinners in the format.

With this victory, Punjab Kings not only salvaged crucial points but also injected new energy into their campaign. Meanwhile, KKR will be left to rue a missed opportunity in what seemed a straightforward chase.

Punjab Kings kolkata knight riders IPL IPL 2025 cricket news

