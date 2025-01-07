Divorce rumours of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are making headlines. Amid this, the leg-spinner was spotted with a mystery girl in Mumbai

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with mystery girl (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with mystery girl amid divorce rumours from wife Dhanashree Verma, hides face from paps x 00:00

Amid divorce rumours from wife Dhanashree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with a mysterious girl at JW Marriott, Juhu. The leg spinner was dressed in casuals. Chahal was sporting an oversized white tee with blue denim and the mystery girl was wearing a green hoodie with black bottoms. While there is no information available about the mystery girl. The video shows Yuzvendra Chahal was seen hiding his face from the paps at the hotel in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with a mystery girl

This video surfaces at a time when speculations about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce are creating a buzz. Their divorce rumours began when fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzvendra has also deleted all photos of Dhanashree from his Instagram account, while Dhanashree still has a few pictures of them on her account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@bollytellybuzz)

Dhanashree hints at trouble in relationship in a post

Dhanashree who is an active influencer on Instagram, keeps sharing updates with her fans and has not posted anything about her husband Yuzvendra Chahal since his birthday in July 2024. The dancer wished him on his birthday on July 23, 2024, but has not posted any picture with him or about him after that. However, Verma had hinted at some trouble in one of her posts. In her Raksha Bandhan post, she posted photos celebrating the festival with her brother. The choreographer had mentioned not feeling good about anything around her. She had captioned the post,

"Raksha bandhan Haven’t posted since a long time as I didn’t feel good about anything around.. but here’s a start Toh bhai log Protect your sisters & your mothers"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Leg spinner and Indian cricket team member Yuzvendra Chal tied the knot with Mumbai-based dentist and choreographer Dhanashree Verma in a beautiful ceremony held in Gurugram in December 2020. The two had met each other after Chahal enrolled himself in Dhanashree's dance classes, soon their bond turned into friendship and gradually into love.

In 2022, Dhanashree removed the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram handle sparking trouble in their relationship. During that time, Chahal had posted a cryptic post on his Instagram story, leaving fans guessing. The image featured a quote that read, "New Life Loading". The coincidence in the post-timings had netizens in a frenzy.