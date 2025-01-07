Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with mystery girl amid divorce rumours from wife Dhanashree Verma hides face from paps

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with mystery girl amid divorce rumours from wife Dhanashree Verma, hides face from paps

Updated on: 07 January,2025 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Divya Khurana | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Divorce rumours of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are making headlines. Amid this, the leg-spinner was spotted with a mystery girl in Mumbai

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with mystery girl amid divorce rumours from wife Dhanashree Verma, hides face from paps

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with mystery girl (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with mystery girl amid divorce rumours from wife Dhanashree Verma, hides face from paps
x
00:00

Amid divorce rumours from wife Dhanashree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with a mysterious girl at JW Marriott, Juhu. The leg spinner was dressed in casuals. Chahal was sporting an oversized white tee with blue denim and the mystery girl was wearing a green hoodie with black bottoms. While there is no information available about the mystery girl. The video shows Yuzvendra Chahal was seen hiding his face from the paps at the hotel in Mumbai.


Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with a mystery girl 


This video surfaces at a time when speculations about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce are creating a buzz. Their divorce rumours began when fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzvendra has also deleted all photos of Dhanashree from his Instagram account, while Dhanashree still has a few pictures of them on her account. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@bollytellybuzz)

Dhanashree hints at trouble in relationship in a post

Dhanashree who is an active influencer on Instagram, keeps sharing updates with her fans and has not posted anything about her husband Yuzvendra Chahal since his birthday in July 2024. The dancer wished him on his birthday on July 23, 2024, but has not posted any picture with him or about him after that. However, Verma had hinted at some trouble in one of her posts. In her Raksha Bandhan post, she posted photos celebrating the festival with her brother. The choreographer had mentioned not feeling good about anything around her. She had captioned the post, 

"Raksha bandhan Haven’t posted since a long time as I didn’t feel good about anything around.. but here’s a start Toh bhai log Protect your sisters & your mothers" 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Leg spinner and Indian cricket team member Yuzvendra Chal tied the knot with Mumbai-based dentist and choreographer Dhanashree Verma in a beautiful ceremony held in Gurugram in December 2020. The two had met each other after Chahal enrolled himself in Dhanashree's dance classes, soon their bond turned into friendship and gradually into love.

In 2022, Dhanashree removed the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram handle sparking trouble in their relationship. During that time, Chahal had posted a cryptic post on his Instagram story, leaving fans guessing. The image featured a quote that read, "New Life Loading". The coincidence in the post-timings had netizens in a frenzy. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment Celebrity Life celebrity wedding relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK