India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur argues with umpires Anna Harris and Jacqueline Williams after NZ’s Amelia Kerr (inset) is controversially called back despite being run out in Dubai yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

There was no shortage of tough cricket at the Dubai Stadium on Friday when India took on a determined New Zealand in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup. There was an incident rarely seen on a cricket field. A batter was run out by miles while going for the second run and was walking off the ground when she was ruled not out. All hell broke loose as Indian players vehemently protested the umpire’s decision.

Spectators left confused

The media as well as spectators were flummoxed initially, wondering what had happened, after all. As it transpired, on the last ball of the 14th over bowled by Deepti Sharma, the Kiwi pair of Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine took off for a second run and Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur who had the ball in her hand, threw it to ‘keeper Richa Ghosh who promptly broke the wickets, with Kerr well out of the crease. It was ruled not out as the umpire at the bowler’s end had called “over” after the Kiwi pair had completed the single. But seeing Harmanpreet holding on to the ball they took off for the second run.

Sophie Devine during her 57 not out yesterday

As Kerr was walking off, the fourth umpire ran onto the field and stopped Kerr in her tracks. India, understandably, were unhappy that she was allowed to continue her innings. There were prolonged discussions first on the ground and then outside the boundary where head coach Amol Muzumdar was seen arguing with the fourth umpire.

Captain Harmanpreet joined in. But the on-field umpires and the fourth umpire stuck to their assessment that “over” was called the moment the Kiwi duo had completed the run and thus the ball had become “dead.” Even the square-leg umpire was tying her shoelaces at that time. But the irony of the unsavoury incident was that it did not cost India any runs, because in the following over, Kerr was caught off the bowling of Renuka Thakur for 13.

This incident overshadowed a superb unbeaten knock of 57 by White Ferns captain Sophie Devine and an excellent opening partnership of 67 by Suzie Bates (27 in 24) and Georgia Plimmer (34 off 23 with three fours and a six). The impressive Kiwis ran up a healthy total of 160-4 in their 20 overs. At the time of going to press, the Indians were struggling at 88-7 in 15 overs, with their top three guns Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet back in the hut, leaving the other batters to face the music.

Devine shines

After opting to bat, the Kiwi openers set the tone for the innings. When the opening duo departed within the space of three balls, it seemed the Indian bowlers had pulled things back, but Devine with Kerr and Brooke Halliday ensured that the Kiwis posted a formidable 160-4 in their 20 overs. In the opening two matches in Sharjah on Thursday none of the teams had crossed the 120-mark. Thus, it was heartening to see the New Zealand girls pile up runs at eight an over, giving India a challenging task in their opening game of the tournament.

On the bowling front, India’s most experienced bowler Deepti Sharma had an off day, as she was taken to the cleaners by the Kiwi batters. She went for 16 apiece in her first and fourth overs and ended up giving away 45 in four without any reward. Luckily, leg-spinner Asha Sobhana found her rhythm and provided the breakthrough when the Kiwi openers were flying high. She accounted for Pilmmer. And then, in the following over, Arundhati Reddy sent back Bates. Renuka Thakur also at the death picked up two wickets, when it seemed the Kiwis would touch the 175-run mark.