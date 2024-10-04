The hotels housing both teams, which have been secured since Wednesday, are now under a strict security protocol

(L-R) Sheikh Hasina, Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the fall of a wicket with Rinku Singh (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Gwalior sees deployment of 2,500 cops for Ind-Ban T20 match amid right-wing protests x 00:00

More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for Sunday’s IND vs BAN 1st T20I in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, according to an official statement.

This extensive security measure comes in response to calls for a shutdown on match day from right-wing organizations protesting alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August.

The hotels housing both teams, which have been secured since Wednesday, are now under a strict security protocol.

"On match day, officers will be on patrol from 2 PM until all spectators have returned home after the game," Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena informed PTI. "Following the imposition of prohibitory orders, monitoring has been intensified, and we are keeping a close watch on social media as well."

On Thursday, the district magistrate implemented prohibitory orders to ban protests and the circulation of incendiary material, particularly on social media, to maintain peace and ensure a safe match. These orders will remain in effect until October 7.

The IND vs BAN 1st T20I will take place at the newly built Madhavrao Scindia International Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 30,000.

Earlier this week, Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered an impressive half-century as India successfully chased down a modest target of 95 runs in 17.2 overs, defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets. This victory allowed India to complete a 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh, significantly enhancing their prospects for qualifying for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Jaiswal scored 51 runs off 45 balls.

This triumph followed a stellar bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who collectively dismissed Bangladesh for 146 runs, limiting their lead to just 94. Despite two days of rain disrupting the second Test, India’s determination paid off as they outclassed Bangladesh.

India's victory was bolstered by outstanding performances across the board, with Bumrah, Ashwin, and Jadeja combining effectively to bowl out Bangladesh twice in quick succession. The batting effort was equally aggressive, led by Rohit Sharma, with Jaiswal scoring two half-centuries and KL Rahul contributing a fifty as well.

This marked India’s record-extending 18th consecutive Test series win on home soil.