IND vs BAN T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20I series against Bangladesh

Updated on: 29 September,2024 04:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series

Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member T20I squad for the upcoming IND vs BAN T20I series following the end of the ongoing two-match Test series.


Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side.


Young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany with him in the tour will be Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.


Also Read: IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rain delays start of third day's play

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added in the team as seamers.

Suryakumar Yadav india bangladesh t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

