IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rain delays start of third day's play

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs BAN 2nd Test Rain delays start of third days play

Updated on: 29 September,2024 10:00 AM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI |

Bangladesh are scheduled to resume their first innings from 107 for 3, which they managed on the rain-hit opening day. The umpires will inspect the conditions at 10:00am

Covers placed on the ground following rains, during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. Pic/PTI

A wet outfield due to overnight rain has delayed the start of play on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium on Sunday.


Bangladesh are scheduled to resume their first innings from 107 for 3, which they managed on the rain-hit opening day. The umpires will inspect the conditions at 10:00am.


The entire second day was washed out without a ball being bowled, and only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day. India pacer Akash Deep (2/34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) were among the wickets.


On Friday also, the start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield. India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

