Rishabh Pant. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IND vs BAN T20I series: No Rishabh Pant as India name T20 squad for Bangladesh series x 00:00

India on Saturday announced their T20 squad for the upcoming IND vs BAN T20I series with top names including Rishabh Pant missing. Indian Premier League pace sensation Mayank Yadav has been handed an India call-up in the 15-member team for the IND vs BAN T20I series starting October 6 in Gwalior.

Mayank had made heads turn with his speeds of over 150 kmph (93.2 mph) in this year's IPL T20 tournament for Lucknow Super Giants. Suryakumar Yadav remains captain after he took over the T20 leadership following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the format.

Rohit and Virat Kohli quit the short format after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in June. Meanwhile Pant, who made an impressive return to Tests in the ongoing series against Bangladesh after his serious car crash in December 2022, has not been named in the team along with other India regulars Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

