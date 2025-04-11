Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Dinesh Karthik reveals the reason that made DCs job easier

IPL 2025: Dinesh Karthik reveals the reason that made DC's job easier

Updated on: 11 April,2025 03:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

RCB mentor Karthik stated that despite asking for a batting track, they received a challenging pitch. The management will soon talk to the pitch curator. RCB's strong batting unit collapsed in their two home matches by registering the scores of 169 and 163 runs in the IPL 2025 matches against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, respectively

IPL 2025: Dinesh Karthik reveals the reason that made DC's job easier

Dinesh Karthik (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: Dinesh Karthik reveals the reason that made DC's job easier
x
00:00

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) loss in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC), former player Dinesh Karthik feels that the slight drizzle made the Axar Patel-led side's job easier.


"It was a bit sticky, the pitch. After the first four overs, and up until the 13th over, we were very much in the game. With the bat, we did have a wobble, but we found a way to get to a very decent score. They were struggling at 50 for 4," said Dinesh Karthik.


"In the first game (vs GT), there was dew. So, it got a lot better to bat in the second innings. Today, there was not as much dew. Then, unluckily for us, a little bit of rain came," he said.


RCB mentor Karthik stated that despite asking for a batting track, they received a challenging pitch. The management will soon talk to the pitch curator.

Also Read: IPL 2025: KL Rahul enters top 10 IPL run-getters list

"In the first two games, we have asked for good pitches. But it's turned out in this way where it's been challenging to bat on. So, we try to do the best with whatever we get. But we will obviously have a chat with him (curator). We trust him to do his job," said Karthik in the post-match press conference.

RCB's strong batting unit collapsed in their two home matches by registering the scores of 169 and 163 runs in the IPL 2025 matches against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

Dinesh Karthik feels that the pitch has made the difference for RCB when it came to home advantage. Over the years, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a high-scoring venue.

"So, definitely, this is not a pitch that's helping the batters too much. It's a challenging pitch. So, that has been the case so far in both the games that we have played," he added.

Karthik said big hits and boundaries are an essential part of T20s, palatable to all stakeholders.

"I think the way T20 cricket is, the more runs there are, the better it is for the broadcaster, the better it is for the fans. They all like to see boundaries. And we will try and do the best of what we can," he said.

RCB mentor further also said that as they don't follow any template in the match, but Chinnaswamy pitch made it difficult for the batsmen to even rotate the strikes.

"I think with every pitch, we'll try and understand what's the best way to play. I don't think we have one set template that is how we want to go out there and play. It's important to adapt and understand what the pitch is.

"But it's been hard to, at times, rotate strike. And the big shot has been really hard as well. But in the end, it's a T20. You have to play some shots and that has gotten the wicket of a few batters," he detailed.

RCB will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 13.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 dinesh karthik Royal Challengers Bengaluru delhi capitals indian premier league IPL

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK