IPL 2025: Dinesh Karthik reveals the reason that made DC's job easier

Dinesh Karthik (Pic: File Pic)

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) loss in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC), former player Dinesh Karthik feels that the slight drizzle made the Axar Patel-led side's job easier.

"It was a bit sticky, the pitch. After the first four overs, and up until the 13th over, we were very much in the game. With the bat, we did have a wobble, but we found a way to get to a very decent score. They were struggling at 50 for 4," said Dinesh Karthik.

"In the first game (vs GT), there was dew. So, it got a lot better to bat in the second innings. Today, there was not as much dew. Then, unluckily for us, a little bit of rain came," he said.

RCB mentor Karthik stated that despite asking for a batting track, they received a challenging pitch. The management will soon talk to the pitch curator.

"In the first two games, we have asked for good pitches. But it's turned out in this way where it's been challenging to bat on. So, we try to do the best with whatever we get. But we will obviously have a chat with him (curator). We trust him to do his job," said Karthik in the post-match press conference.

RCB's strong batting unit collapsed in their two home matches by registering the scores of 169 and 163 runs in the IPL 2025 matches against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

Dinesh Karthik feels that the pitch has made the difference for RCB when it came to home advantage. Over the years, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a high-scoring venue.

"So, definitely, this is not a pitch that's helping the batters too much. It's a challenging pitch. So, that has been the case so far in both the games that we have played," he added.

Karthik said big hits and boundaries are an essential part of T20s, palatable to all stakeholders.

"I think the way T20 cricket is, the more runs there are, the better it is for the broadcaster, the better it is for the fans. They all like to see boundaries. And we will try and do the best of what we can," he said.

RCB mentor further also said that as they don't follow any template in the match, but Chinnaswamy pitch made it difficult for the batsmen to even rotate the strikes.

"I think with every pitch, we'll try and understand what's the best way to play. I don't think we have one set template that is how we want to go out there and play. It's important to adapt and understand what the pitch is.

"But it's been hard to, at times, rotate strike. And the big shot has been really hard as well. But in the end, it's a T20. You have to play some shots and that has gotten the wicket of a few batters," he detailed.

RCB will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 13.

