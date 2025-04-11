PM Modi, in the recent cabinet meet, has sanctioned the Ballarshah-Gondia's doubling project of 240 kilometres, which has been given Rs 4,819 crore, Vaishnaw said

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh 73 thousand crore worth of railway projects for Maharashtra until now, Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, reported the ANI.

"So far, Rs 1 lakh 73 thousand crore worth of projects for Maharashtra, including the bullet train and corridors, and the redevelopment of stations has been approved," Vaishnaw said.

He was addressing a joint press conference along with state CM Devendra Fadnavis, according to the ANI.

"When the UPA government was in power, only Rs 1,171 crore was allocated to Maharashtra, but now PM Modi has given atleast 20 times more to Maharashtra, which will transform the rail network of the state," he said, as per the ANI.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the various corridor projects and the redevelopment of stations, including the Ballarshah-Gondia, Jalna-Jalgaon, and others.

"PM Modi, in the recent cabinet meet, has sanctioned the Ballarshah-Gondia's doubling project of 240 kilometres, which has been given Rs 4,819 crore," he said, the news agency reported.

Vaishnaw added, "With the doubling of Ballarshah and Gondia, we will get a corridor for north to south movement and with this, the aspirational district, like Vidharba and Marathawada, will benefit as they will be connected."

Lauding the historic term of PM Modi, he stated that since 2024, thousands of crores of rupees have been sanctioned to connect various areas in the state, and foster development.

"In the historic third term of PM Modi, multiple projects for Railways have been sanctioned one by one. Like the one connecting the Ajanta caves, Jalna-Jalgaon was sanctioned with a project cost of Rs 7,106 crore. Then Manmad-Indore, which has a significant portion in Maharashtra, was sanctioned Rs 18,000 crore with cabinet approval. The fourth line of Manmad-Jalgaon was sanctioned with Rs 2,700 crore. Vasaval-Khandwa was also sanctioned," the PTI reported.

The Union Cabinet meeting was held on April 9 and various development projects for railways and the approval of modernising the Command Area Development and Water Management as a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana was approved in the meeting.

(with ANI inputs)