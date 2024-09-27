Rishabh Pant made his comeback in the national team during the T20 World Cup 2024. He played eight matches and accumulated 171 runs with a strike rate of 127.61. He returned to Test cricket during the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rishabh Pant breaks silence on rumours of him joining RCB in IPL 2025 x 00:00

Delhi Capitals captain and Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant opened up on rumours of joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishabh Pant was one of the main highlights of the previous edition as he returned to competitive cricket after recovering from the horrific car crash back in December 2022. Featuring 13 IPL 2024 matches, Rishabh Pant smashed 446 runs.

Despite his stellar performances, Delhi Capitals finished in sixth place with seven victories and as many losses. With 14 points, the side failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Taking to his official X handle, Pant slammed one of the fan pages for spreading fake news of him linking up with the Bengaluru-based franchise for the upcoming season of the IPL. The Indian cricketer also asked the fan page not to create an "untrustworthy environment" on the social media.

"Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don't create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It's not the first time and won't be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday it's becoming worst . Rest it's upto you guys . It's wasn't just for you it's for a lot for people who is spreading misinformation. Tc," Pant wrote on X while replying to one of the fan pages.

Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don’t create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday… — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 26, 2024

Rishabh Pant made his comeback in the national team during the T20 World Cup 2024. He played eight matches and accumulated 171 runs with a strike rate of 127.61.

He returned to Test cricket during the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Pant played a 109-run knock from 128 balls at a strike rate of 85.16 in the second inning. The 26-year-old slammed 13 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. His knock came to an end after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him in the 56th over of India's second inning.

(With ANI Inputs)