A woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the railway tracks between Thakurwadi and Jamrung stations, near Mumbai, on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have launched a murder investigation following the incident.

According to officers, the suitcase was spotted around 9.30 am during a routine track inspection by the railway staff. Upon closer examination, railway officers alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police teams.

Senior officers from GRP Pune, Karjat City Police, and Lonavala GRP arrived at the location shortly thereafter. When they opened the suitcase, they found the body of a woman wearing a red T-shirt and white bottoms. Her head was wrapped in polythene, while her hands and feet were bound with a nylon rope.

Given the nature of the discovery, forensic experts and a medical team were called to the scene. The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Preliminary investigation suggests the suitcase may have been thrown from a moving train to dispose of the body. The police are now identifying all trains that passed through the area and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby stations.

Officers are also collecting data on missing women whose descriptions might match the victim. Efforts are underway to establish her identity and piece together the circumstances surrounding her death.