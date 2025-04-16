Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Womans body found stuffed inside suitcase near railway tracks close to Mumbai

Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase near railway tracks close to Mumbai

Updated on: 16 April,2025 08:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Authorities have launched a murder investigation following the incident. According to officers, the suitcase was spotted around 9.30 am during a routine track inspection by the railway staff

Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase near railway tracks close to Mumbai

Preliminary investigation suggests the suitcase may have been thrown from a moving train to dispose of the body.

Listen to this article
Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase near railway tracks close to Mumbai
x
00:00

A woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the railway tracks between Thakurwadi and Jamrung stations, near Mumbai, on Tuesday morning.


Authorities have launched a murder investigation following the incident.


According to officers, the suitcase was spotted around 9.30 am during a routine track inspection by the railway staff. Upon closer examination, railway officers alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police teams.


Senior officers from GRP Pune, Karjat City Police, and Lonavala GRP arrived at the location shortly thereafter. When they opened the suitcase, they found the body of a woman wearing a red T-shirt and white bottoms. Her head was wrapped in polythene, while her hands and feet were bound with a nylon rope.

Given the nature of the discovery, forensic experts and a medical team were called to the scene. The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Preliminary investigation suggests the suitcase may have been thrown from a moving train to dispose of the body. The police are now identifying all trains that passed through the area and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby stations.

Officers are also collecting data on missing women whose descriptions might match the victim. Efforts are underway to establish her identity and piece together the circumstances surrounding her death.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK