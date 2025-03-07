The operation, deemed crucial for the ongoing construction of the new coaching terminal, faced challenges as city police failed to turn up despite repeated requests

The drive was executed with the support of 51 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and 8 Government Railway Police (GRP) staff

Listen to this article Mumbai: Encroachment removal drive conducted near Jogeshwari station x 00:00

A major encroachment removal drive was carried out at Jogeshwari Station on Friday, resulting in the clearance of 28 soft encroachments. The operation, deemed crucial for the ongoing construction of the new coaching terminal, faced challenges as city police failed to turn up despite repeated requests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drive was executed with the support of 51 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and 8 Government Railway Police (GRP) staff, who ensured the demolition process proceeded smoothly. Authorities emphasised the necessity of clearing unauthorized structures to facilitate infrastructure development in the area.

Officials reiterated their commitment to reclaiming railway land and ensuring unhindered progress of the new terminal project.

BMC cracks down on encroachments near Matunga station for second consecutive day

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its eviction drive for the second consecutive day near the Matunga Railway Station and Phool Bazaar area, targeting unauthorised constructions and encroachments.

According to the BMC, a total of 30 illegal shops were removed on Friday as part of the ongoing action by the civic body’s F (North) Division.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (Zone-2) Prashant Sapkale and Assistant Commissioner of F (North) Division Nitin Shukla, BMC officials carried out the operation on Bhandarkar Marg. The crackdown follows reports of encroachments obstructing footpaths and roads, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and traffic.

This latest action comes after a similar drive on March 6, during which 52 shops were evicted. Of the 30 shops cleared on Friday, 14 were identified as full encroachments, while the remaining had unauthorised additional constructions. The operation involved a workforce of 65 personnel, supported by a JCB machine and other vehicles.

The BMC has reiterated its commitment to reclaiming public spaces and ensuring smooth movement for residents. Officials have warned that strict action will continue against unauthorised structures in the area.