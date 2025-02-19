Several structures near Poisar Masjid in Kandivli West were demolished as part of efforts to expand the congested road to its planned 90-foot width

The JCB demolishing structures on SV Road on Tuesday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished several structures along S V Road in Kandivli West on Tuesday, as part of its road-widening project. These structures were obstructing the expansion of the road.

A BMC official said, “The eligibility of these structures has already been determined. The owners of eligible structures will be provided with alternative space within the area as per our directions. There is also a provision for monetary compensation for those who prefer it instead of alternative space.”

The official further explained that the proposed width of S V Road is 90 feet, but in some sections, it narrows to 40 to 50 feet, causing bottlenecks during peak hours. According to BMC records, 30 structures near Poisar Masjid were demolished. The demolition drive involved 50 labourers, two JCB machines, and two dumpers.

“S V Road is one of the oldest roads in the suburbs, and the structures along it are also very old. Most of these structures are between 40 to 50 years old, while some are even 100 years old. Recently, the BMC demolished a 100-year-old building in Malad to facilitate the widening of S V Road,” the civic official added.