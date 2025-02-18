The coordination between the BMC, railway authorities, and other agencies is crucial to ensure that railway services remain uninterrupted during the rainy season, the civic chief said

Gagrani has directed railway and civic officials to work together to ensure effective desilting of drains

BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani chairs pre-monsoon meeting, orders effective coordination with railways

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday chaired a high-level pre-monsoon meeting and ordered for effective coordination between the railways and civic officials.

According to the officials, Gagrani has directed railway and civic officials to work together to ensure effective desilting of drains ahead of the upcoming monsoon.

An official statement said that Gagrani chaired a pre-monsoon coordination meeting on Monday at the BMC headquarters, which was attended by officials from the Western Railways and Central Railways.

During the meeting, the civic chief highlighted the importance of joint site inspections at key railway stations, with railway and BMC officials working closely to ensure all preparations are in place before the monsoon begins.

The meeting highlighted several critical locations along the Central Railway line that require immediate attention, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Matunga Workshop, Chunabhatti, Wadala Railway Station, Mithi River (Sion-Kurla), Tilak Nagar Drain, Vidyavihar Railway Station, Karve Nagar Drain (Kanjurmarg), Hariyali Drain, Santoshi Mata Drain, Marwadi Drain, Masjid Drain, and Bhandup Railway Station. In the Western Railway region, locations such as Andheri and Borivali were also discussed as part of the pre-monsoon measures, the statement said.

Gagrani underscored that seamless coordination between the BMC and railway authorities at the highest levels is essential to ensure that railway tracks remain free from waterlogging during the monsoon.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar added that pre-monsoon desilting work in Mumbai must be completed as per the scheduled timeline. He also emphasized that during these operations, precautions should be taken to ensure that citizens are not inconvenienced and that rainwater does not accumulate in residential areas near drains. In low-lying areas prone to waterlogging, pumping stations will be deployed to drain water, with pump operators and engineers ensuring that pumps are activated promptly.

Bangar further mentioned that several ongoing railway department projects must be completed within the stipulated timeframe to avoid any disruptions during the rainy season.

The BMC and railway authorities are now working closely together to ensure that Mumbai is fully prepared for the challenges of the upcoming monsoon.