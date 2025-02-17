Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai civic body sets July 8 deadline for establishments to switch from wood charcoal to green fuel

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Supreme Court, in a hearing on January 9, directed that businesses using wood and charcoal as fuel should switch to alternative clean fuels within six months. The apex court also directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and BMC to take action against those not complying with the order

Representational pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed bakeries, hotels, restaurants, and other similar establishments to switch to green fuel options in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court by July 8 or face action.


The Mumbai civic body said that just as dust and other pollutants from construction and developmental projects contribute to air pollution, the establishments using wood and charcoal as fuel also play in causing air pollution.


"Air contains many dangerous components, such as gases that increase the risk of lung diseases, heart problems, and other illnesses. Businesses using wood and charcoal as fuel contribute to the presence of these harmful elements in the air. Mumbai has a significant number of bakeries, hotels, restaurants, street food vendors, and tandoor establishments that use wood and charcoal, sometimes even using substandard wood or damaged furniture as fuel. These practices release harmful gases, threatening public health," the civic body said in a press release.


With the aim of protecting the environment and public health, the Mumbai civic corporation said that it is necessary to adopt clean fuel. The Supreme Court, in a hearing on January 9, directed that businesses using wood and charcoal as fuel should switch to alternative clean fuels within six months. The apex court also directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and BMC to take action against those not complying with the order.

Accordingly, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi expedited the implementation of the SC order through BMC’s Environmental Department.

The Mumbai civic is urging all businesses, including bakeries, hotels, restaurants, street food vendors, and tandoor establishments, to comply with the Supreme Court's order. Specifically, businesses using wood and charcoal must stop using these fuels immediately and instead start using available clean and green fuels, such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG), the Mumbai civic body said in a press release. 

Dr Joshi has also clarified that 29 bakeries in Mumbai voluntarily stopped using wood and charcoal and switched to green fuels in the past three months. She has urged other businesses to follow suit and make the transition as well.

The Mumbai civic body has also implemented a set of 29 guidelines to control dust pollution on the instructions of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Dr Joshi.

 

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation air pollution supreme court

