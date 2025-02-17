As part of the civic body's Quality Enhancement' initiative, students who will appear for the scholarship exams next year have already received study books this year, the officials said

The initiative was launched on Monday

To help students achieve success in scholarship exams, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched the 'Quality Enhancement' initiative, the officials said on Monday.

As part of the civic body's Quality Enhancement' initiative, students who will appear for the scholarship exams next year have already received study books this year, they said.

According to an official statement, through a partnership with the Adani Group and Utthan Group, a total of 5,541 students received scholarship exam books. The books, which cover subjects in Marathi, Semi-Marathi, Urdu, and English mediums, were distributed from the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) fund of Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation, and Utthan Group.

The distribution of books was conducted by Dr. Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), on February 17, 2025. Some selected students received their book sets from him during the event, it said.

The event, held at the BMC headquarters, was attended by several officials, including Dr. Prachi Jambhekar (Deputy Commissioner - Education), Rajesh Kankal (Education Officer - Primary), Sujata Khare (Education Officer - Secondary), and Mukhtar Shah (Deputy Education Officer – Public Participation Department), along with representatives from Adani Electricity, including Sanjeev Murudkar, Kailash Shinde, Subodh Singh, and Pooja Agarwal.

Dr. Amit Saini highlighted the importance of scholarship exams in a student's life. He noted that these exams help build confidence from an early age, which is beneficial even in higher education. He also interacted with the students, encouraging them to read both Marathi and English books to improve their skills.

At the event, Dr. Jambhekar spoke about the 'Quality Enhancement' initiative, explaining that the scholarship exams are held statewide every February, usually on the second or third Sunday.

In 2024, 3,525 students in class 5 and 3,365 students in class 8 appeared for the exams, and 605 students made it to the district merit list. Dr. Jambhekar is confident that this initiative will lead to an increase in the number of successful students in the upcoming exams.

"The BMC will also provide extra coaching for students during the summer holidays. Online learning options will be available through the BMC's education department. From September 2025, mock exams will be conducted for these students to help them practice and improve their performance. It will assist in increasing the number of students who make it to the merit list in the scholarship exam results," the official statement said.