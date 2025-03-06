The civic body also conducted a demolition drive at Matunga Railway Station apart from the flower market area and as many as 52 illegal shops were removed during the drive, the BMC said

Illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on the footpaths and roads were noticed by the BMC, the officials said. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday conducted a massive demolition drive at Matunga flower market, an official statement said.

The statement said that the civic body also conducted a demolition drive at Matunga Railway Station apart from the flower market area on Bhandarkar Road in Matunga.

"As many as 52 illegal shops were removed during the demolition drive," the officials said.

They said that the operation was led by Deputy Commissioner (Zone-2) Prashant Sapkale and Assistant Commissioner of F-North Ward Nitin Shukla.

The statement said that the BMC had noticed illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on the footpaths and roads in the flower market area, which led to the action.

As part of the demolition drive, about 22 illegal shops within a 300-meter radius were demolished, along with 30 shops that were encroaching on public space, the statement said.

The civic body also took action against unauthorised street vendors operating in the area, it said.

Around 105 personnel, 2 JCB machines, 6 dumpers, and 2 additional vehicles were deployed to conduct the demolition and adequate police security was also provided to ensure the smooth execution of the drive, the statement said.

"The demolition is part of the BMC's ongoing efforts to clear encroachments across the city," the officials said.

The action comes days after the civic body had conducted a massive demolition drive in Sakinaka area of western Mumbai.

The action was taken under the jurisdiction of the L Ward of the BMC, the civic officials said.

The drive included the removal of unauthorised floors, internal walls, and constructions in hotels, dormitories, and industrial premises, they said.

According to an official statement last month, the BMC had said that in Sakinaka area, unauthorised extensions built for hotels, internal walls in industrial areas near the Safed Pul, and floors in two dormitories located on the 90-foot road were demolished and the illegal construction of a 40-room hotel and an 18-room building near Asalfa Metro Station were also removed.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 5) Devidas Kheersagar and Assistant Commissioner (L Ward) Dhanaji Herlekar, the statement had said.