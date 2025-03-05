Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has instructed officials to accelerate work in the city division, ensuring seamless execution of the ambitious project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is intensifying its road concreting efforts across the city, with a directive to enhance both speed and quality. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has instructed officials to accelerate work in the city division, ensuring seamless execution of the ambitious project.

Under the leadership of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the civic body has undertaken a large-scale road development initiative. The project aims to concretize 701 kilometres of roads in two phases—324 kilometres (698 roads) in the first phase and 377 kilometres (1,420 roads) in the second phase. Of this, 503 roads fall within the city division.

To review progress, Bangar conducted a late-night inspection on March 4 at Purushottam Thakurdas Marg near Hutatma Smarak Chowk and R.S. Sapare Marg in South Mumbai. The visit included an assessment of ongoing and completed works.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) expert Prof. K.V. Krishna Rao accompanied the inspection team, providing technical insights. He noted that the method of dividing sections into 1-meter by 1-meter bays while laying 200mm thick Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) has helped prevent road cracks.

During the review, tests such as the cube test, slump test, and bar test were conducted to verify the technical soundness of the project. Bangar also examined the 'sand patch' test to assess the texture and depth of the recently opened concrete road surface.

New 'QR Code' System to Inform Citizens

In a citizen-centric move, BMC has introduced information boards at work sites, featuring QR codes that provide project details, including start and completion dates, duration, and road dimensions. Bangar praised the initiative, suggesting its expansion to other infrastructure projects.

Brainstorming Workshop for Engineers and IIT Experts

To further refine road concreting strategies, a brainstorming session has been scheduled for March 13, 2025, at IIT Bombay’s auditorium. The workshop will facilitate knowledge exchange between municipal engineers and IIT experts, addressing technical challenges and improving implementation.

Senior officials, including Chief Engineer (Roads and Traffic) Girish Nikam and Deputy Chief Engineer (City) Dr Vishal Thombre, along with representatives from IIT Bombay and the Quality Control Institute, participated in the inspection.

With rapid urban development, the BMC remains committed to ensuring high-quality road infrastructure, enhancing durability and commuter convenience across Mumbai.