Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BMC speeds up Mumbais road concreting work with focus on quality and efficiency

BMC speeds up Mumbai's road concreting work with focus on quality and efficiency

Updated on: 05 March,2025 03:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has instructed officials to accelerate work in the city division, ensuring seamless execution of the ambitious project

BMC speeds up Mumbai's road concreting work with focus on quality and efficiency

Pic/BMC

Listen to this article
BMC speeds up Mumbai's road concreting work with focus on quality and efficiency
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is intensifying its road concreting efforts across the city, with a directive to enhance both speed and quality. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has instructed officials to accelerate work in the city division, ensuring seamless execution of the ambitious project.


Under the leadership of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the civic body has undertaken a large-scale road development initiative. The project aims to concretize 701 kilometres of roads in two phases—324 kilometres (698 roads) in the first phase and 377 kilometres (1,420 roads) in the second phase. Of this, 503 roads fall within the city division.


To review progress, Bangar conducted a late-night inspection on March 4 at Purushottam Thakurdas Marg near Hutatma Smarak Chowk and R.S. Sapare Marg in South Mumbai. The visit included an assessment of ongoing and completed works.


Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) expert Prof. K.V. Krishna Rao accompanied the inspection team, providing technical insights. He noted that the method of dividing sections into 1-meter by 1-meter bays while laying 200mm thick Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) has helped prevent road cracks.

During the review, tests such as the cube test, slump test, and bar test were conducted to verify the technical soundness of the project. Bangar also examined the 'sand patch' test to assess the texture and depth of the recently opened concrete road surface.

New 'QR Code' System to Inform Citizens

In a citizen-centric move, BMC has introduced information boards at work sites, featuring QR codes that provide project details, including start and completion dates, duration, and road dimensions. Bangar praised the initiative, suggesting its expansion to other infrastructure projects.

Brainstorming Workshop for Engineers and IIT Experts

To further refine road concreting strategies, a brainstorming session has been scheduled for March 13, 2025, at IIT Bombay’s auditorium. The workshop will facilitate knowledge exchange between municipal engineers and IIT experts, addressing technical challenges and improving implementation.

Senior officials, including Chief Engineer (Roads and Traffic) Girish Nikam and Deputy Chief Engineer (City) Dr Vishal Thombre, along with representatives from IIT Bombay and the Quality Control Institute, participated in the inspection.

With rapid urban development, the BMC remains committed to ensuring high-quality road infrastructure, enhancing durability and commuter convenience across Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai roads brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC BMC road projects mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK