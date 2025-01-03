BMC fines contractors after cracks appear on newly constructed concrete roads in Mumbai

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2025 04:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The BMC also issued notices to the 91 engineers responsible for monitoring the work

Representational Pic/File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined four contractors after it was noticed that cracks have occurred on some of the newly constructed cement concrete roads in Mumbai.


The BMC also issued notices to the 91 engineers responsible for monitoring the work.


According to a report, the BMC imposed a fine of Rs 3.4 crores on the four contractors and also issued show-cause notices. After receiving complete information, the BMC conducted a survey of the newly repaired roads. During the survey, the BMC found that many roads had developed cracks. The BMC also issued notices to 71 sub-engineers, 15 assistant engineers, and 5 executive engineers responsible for monitoring the work. The BMC has ordered them to provide clarifications within 15 days.


"Further action on the engineers will be decided later after receiving their clarifications," said an official.

According to the BMC guidelines, contractors are required to repair the roads again.

The BMC had undertaken a major initiative to convert roads from asphalt to concrete.

The authority is spending around Rs 8000 crores on the concretisation project.

The BMC manages 2050 km of city roads, of which 1224 km have already been converted to concrete. Work on around 700 km of roads is currently underway. In January 2023, the BMC launched a mega drive to convert all asphalt roads into concrete roads.

In the first phase, BMC began the concretisation of 392 km of roads, which was completed in 2023. In the second phase, BMC started the concretisation of an additional 309 km of roads.

