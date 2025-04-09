Kangana Ranaut, while addressing a gathering in her parliamentary constituency of Mandi, revealed receiving an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for her Manali home, where she barely resides

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday attacked the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that the state was in bad condition and there is a need to rid it of the grip of "bhediyas" (wolves). The actor-politician made the remarks while addressing a gathering in her parliamentary constituency of Mandi. During the same, she also revealed receiving an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for her Manali home, where she barely resides.

Kangana’s massive electricity bill

Kangana said, “This month, I received an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for my house in Manali, where I don't even live. There is a wave of PM Narendra Modi in the entire country. But it is painful to watch Himachal Pradesh's condition... Their agencies are probing samosas. We feel embarrassed about what is happening... You work so hard on the ground. It is our responsibility that we have to take our state on the path of progress... I would say they are Bhediyas (wolves) in a way. We have to free our state from their claws.”

Kangana Ranaut’s acting front

Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming thriller with actor R Madhavan. The film, directed by AL Vijay, marks the two actors' reunion after almost a decade since their 2015 hit, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film, which was announced in 2023, is said to be a pan-India thriller.

Besides this, Kangana enjoys an exciting lineup with the much-awaited sequel to her 2019 film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, named The Legend of Didda. In addition to this, Kangana has the patriotic film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in her kitty. Furthermore, she will also star in Alaukik Desai's Sita: The Incarnation.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in the film Emergency, which was released on January 17, 2025. The film revolves around the period of emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, a controversial and transformative chapter in Indian political history. The film is directed by Kangana herself and features a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhary.

The film faced several hiccups. It was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), resulting in a delay in its release. The movie also faced backlash from a couple of Sikh organisations who reportedly objected to its release and accused the makers of misrepresenting the facts.