Updated on: 25 March,2025 02:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Kangana interacted with the media inside the premises of the Old Parliament House, and also spoke about how once the comedian made fun of a part of her house in Mumbai getting demolished

Kangana Ranaut

The Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra and his remarks on The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.


The actress interacted with the media inside the premises of the Old Parliament House, and also spoke about how once the comedian made fun of a part of her house in Mumbai getting demolished.


She said, “The way he was making fun of me and somewhere, the incident that was done to me illegally, he was making fun of that. I will not connect that incident with this incident at all. The person who is a part of the government or is in power, the person who has it, his honor is everything. You are defaming him in the name of comedy. You are insulting him. You are disregarding his work. Shinde ji used to drive a rickshaw once upon a time. Today he has come so far on his own”.


She then pointed her guns at the comedian, as she said, “And, who are these people? What are their own credentials? Who are these people who have not been able to do anything in life, who have not been able to do anything in life? If I can say, if they can write, then write something in literature, some kind of comedy. Does he write anything in literature? Like I say in our films also, there is some kind of comedy dialogue writing, screenwriting, abusing in the name of comedy, making fun of our texts in the name of comedy, making fun of people, making fun of mothers and sisters is not right”.

The actress asked, “where is our society going? Where is this influencer going for a two-minute frame? We have to think about this”, as she also questioned the influencer culture in India.

“The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has also said that we will have to take responsibility somewhere. What we are saying about whom, when there are repercussions of that”.

After Kamra’s video circulated on social media, authorities visited the Habitat venue where the video was recorded, and demolished an illegal encroachment of the venue.

The actress asked that the demolition of Habitat should not be connected to the demolition of a part of Mumbai house as they’re two different things.

Eknath Shinde Kangana Ranaut Entertainment News

