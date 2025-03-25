Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2025 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Tells legislative assembly govt won’t tolerate reckless behaviour under guise of comedy, freedom of expression

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told members of the state legislative assembly that stringent action would be taken against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his derogatory remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde. The CM categorically stated that his government would not tolerate reckless behaviour under the guise of comedy and freedom of expression.


Stating that like everyone, he too likes stand-up comedy, but not the way it was done by Kamra, Fadnavis said, “Under the guise of comedy, below the belt comments will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against the person indulging in such an act, no matter who it is.”


Earlier in the day, speaking to the media outside the assembly, the CM claimed that there was no issue with satire, but it should not be about insulting anyone. “The comedian should apologise for his behaviour,” Fadnavis said. 


On Monday, after the question hour session, proceedings of the state legislative assembly were adjourned briefly for five minutes over Kamra’s derogatory remarks against Shinde. 

Last week, Kamra sparked controversy as he made a jibe at Shinde, calling him a traitor (gaddar).

Irked by Kamra’s statements, the CM mentioned that this stand-up comedian has a history of taking pot-shots at big leaders like the Prime Minister, chief justice and even the judiciary. 

Fadnavis said, “People of Maharashtra have voted for Shiv Sena [led by Eknath Shinde]. The confidence exhibited by citizens in Shinde’s Sena clearly shows who is taking ahead the legacy of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Is he [Kamra] bigger than Maharashtra’s public?” Fadnavis questioned and warned of stringent action against the comedian for his remarks. In reaction to the comment, Shinde supporters and Sena leaders ransacked the studio where the shooting was conducted. 

After the incident, speaking to the media, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik claimed that as a minister he does not support the act. “I am first a Shiv Sainik and then minister. We will not tolerate such statements from anyone against our party leader Eknath Shinde ji,” Sarnaik added.

In fact, the transport minister alleged that the studio is illegal and has urged the BMC to take action against it. 

Kamra stated fact: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray (Sena UBT) while speaking to the media on the Vidhan Bhavan premises endorsed Kamra’s song. “Whatever the comedian has mentioned in his song, is fact, " Thackeray added.

