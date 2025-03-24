The directive came during a meeting convened by the workers' union under the leadership of MLA Gopichand Padalkar and MLA Sadabhau Khot, where discussions were held regarding issues faced by ST employees, an official statement said

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has instructed the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to immediately transfer officers who have been working at the same headquarters for more than three years, an official statement said on Monday.

The directive came during a meeting convened by the workers' union under the leadership of MLA Gopichand Padalkar and MLA Sadabhau Khot, where discussions were held regarding issues faced by ST employees, the statement said.

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by senior ST officials, including ST Corporation's Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vivek Bhimanwar, as well as other officers and staff.

Speaking at the meeting, MLA Gopichand Padalkar pointed out that many officers have been stationed at the same headquarters for years, resulting in personal connections with certain employees. This leads to injustice being done to other general workers, affecting the overall efficiency of the ST administration.

He stressed the need for the transfer of officers who have been in one location for over three years, it said.

Supporting the demand, Sarnaik instructed the ST administration to take immediate action and ensure transfers as per the guidelines.

A detailed discussion took place regarding the financial demands of the employees.

It was assured that after the legislative session, discussions will be held with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar to ensure fair justice is provided to the employees, the statement said.

During the meeting, Sarnaik also addressed issues concerning the Sangamner (Ahilyanagar district) bus station area. He discussed matters such as providing additional land for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial and halting buses traveling on the Nashik-Pune Highway at the Sangamner bus station, the statement said.

The discussions aimed to resolve the issues related to both the workers and the infrastructure, ensuring better services and fair treatment for all, it said.

Meanwhile, the MSRTC on Sunday suspended a bus driver, who allegedly watched a cricket match on his mobile phone while driving, the officials said.

The bus driver of a wet-lease company driving the Dadar-Pune e-Shivneri bus was suspended by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik following a complaint from a bus passenger that he was watching a cricket match on mobile while driving a bus, they said.

A fine of Rs 5,000 has also been imposed on the company concerned for negligence, official said.