Maharashtra: MSRTC dismisses bus driver for watching cricket match while driving

Updated on: 23 March,2025 06:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The state transport authority took action on the direction of state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik after a passenger sent him a video of the driver, an official said

Maharashtra: MSRTC dismisses bus driver for watching cricket match while driving

The incident occurred on the e-Shivneri bus on the Mumbai-Pune route on March 22. Pic/videograb

Maharashtra: MSRTC dismisses bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Sunday dismissed a bus driver, who allegedly watched a cricket match on his mobile phone while driving, the officials said.


The bus driver of a wet-lease company driving the Dadar-Pune e-Shivneri bus was suspended by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik following a complaint from a bus passenger that he was watching a cricket match on mobile while driving a bus, they said.


A fine of Rs 5,000 has also been imposed on the company concerned for negligence, official said.


According to an official statement, on March 22, at around 7 pm, the driver of a private e-Shivneri bus that left Dadar for Swargate (Pune) watching a cricket match while driving the bus near Lonavala at night was filmed by the passengers travelling in the bus and sent it to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. The complaint was verified by the state transport officials on the field following directives from Pratap Sarnaik and following due verification, he was immediately suspended as per regulations for "reckless driving" endangering the lives of passengers.

"The e-Shivneri, an electric version of Shivneri bus, is a prestigious bus service of state transport running on Mumbai-Pune route. It is used heavily by passengers and is very popular. It also has a reputation with many celebrities and renowned personalities travelling by it to avoid car rides. The bus has a record of "accident-free service" and hence it was important to take prompt action against drivers who endanger the lives of passengers by driving recklessly in this way," Pratap Sarnaik said.

