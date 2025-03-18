Sarnaik said that the state government is focusing on upgrading bus stations with modern facilities through the "Build, Operate, Transfer" (BOT) model

Pratap Sarnaik held the meeting on Tuesday

Listen to this article State bus stations to be soon upgraded with modern facilities: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik x 00:00

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday said that the state bus stations will soon be upgraded with modern facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarnaik said that the state government is focusing on upgrading bus stations with modern facilities through the "Build, Operate, Transfer" (BOT) model.

The state transport minister made the announcement while highlighting the development of bus stations in Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalgaon districts of Maharashtra.

The development of bus stations at Dodamarg, Sawantwadi, and Amboli in Sindhudurg district, along with the construction of a new road for passengers at the Sillod bus station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was discussed, an official statement said.

Sarnaik also instructed officials to take immediate action to build a modern bus port at Chopda bus station in Jalgaon district.

According to the official statement, a meeting was held at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai to discuss various issues related to the state transport department. Pratap Sarnaik chaired the meeting in which former ministers Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar, MLA Chandrakant Sonawane, and senior officials such as Dinesh Mahajan, Chief Engineer, and Girish Deshmukh, Chief Accountant and Financial Advisor were present.

Sarnaik stated that the "Build, Operate, Transfer" model would be used to enhance transport facilities in cities, towns, and rural areas. Bus stations in Sindhudurg, including Sawantwadi, Dodamarg, and Amboli, will be developed under this model. Former Minister Deepak Kesarkar suggested that the Amboli bus station, being a major tourist destination, should be upgraded with modern facilities, the statement said.

It further said that regarding the Sillod bus station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, former Minister Abdul Sattar pointed out frequent accidents and urged the construction of a new road around the bus station for safety. In response, Minister Sarnaik assured that a decision would be made soon, and an alternative road would be constructed at the station.

MLA Chandrakant Sonawane from Jalgaon also requested the modernization of the Chopda bus station, an important bus station in the tribal-majority region near the Madhya Pradesh border. Minister Sarnaik instructed officials to initiate the tendering process and develop the Chopda bus station with modern facilities under the "Build, Operate, Transfer" model, the statement said.

The state government aims to improve bus stations across Maharashtra with better infrastructure and services for the convenience of travelers, it said.